Arjun Kapoor's Bday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Scream 'love & Hugs'; See Posts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today, June 26. On Arjun's special day, sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor posted adorable wishes for Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a series of childhood pictures with Arjun on her Instagram handle. The first picture shows the two stars looking super cute as they sit in a car together. Arjun Kapoor's sombre expression in the next pic can't be missed.

Whereas, the diva also shared two portraits on her Instagram handle with the Half Girlfriend actor. By the looks of it, the photos of the duo were clicked during Sonam's wedding. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's heartfelt message for her 'adorable brother' is priceless. The Veere Di Wedding actor expressed that Arjun brings so much laughter and wisdom into their lives despite what he has gone through. Sonam thanked Arjun for always being her corner no matter what antics she is up to.

Not only Sonam, but sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a picture of their gang on her Instagram story. She wrote, "We been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence." Rhea penned that Arjun has been growing into an even kinder and loving soul. She further wished him in everything and said, "Even though I know you'll fight for it always anyway." Check out Rhea Kapoor's Instagram posts here.

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, sister Anshula's note for him won the internet. Anshula wrote, "You are the reason I breathe, my most favourite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me."

Arjun Kapoor's birthday

Arjun Kapoor turned 35 today. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, has won a million hearts with his indelible on-screen performances in various movies. Kapoor's work in films such as Gunday, Panipat, Ki & Ka, Aurangzeb, 2 States, among others was very well received by fans.

