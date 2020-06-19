Chelsea ambassador Arjun Kapoor asks Olivier Giroud, 'Ever thought of coming to India?'

Cricket might be known as a ‘religion’ in the country, but many stars of the film industry are passionate football fans too. The celebrities are known to travel to the different parts of the world to attend the matches, like for World Cup or the El Clasico. Those who can’t attend are known to follow the matches and cheer for their teams, especially those from the Premier League and La Liga.

Some of the stars have taken their love for their favourite clubs to another level. Arjun Kapoor has been one of those so passionate for Chelsea Football Club, that they appointed him as the brand ambassador of the club.

The actor is fulfilling his role with a lot of excitement, and one of the features he’s been involved with has been Out of the Blue. The show involves Arjun talking with other football experts about the club, their matches, and much more.

In the recent episode, set to release on Saturday, Arjun interacts with Olivier Giroud. The Ishaqzaade star asks the star forward, “Ever thought about coming to India, following India, or checking out the football scene in India. Has it crossed your mind?”

The French footballer replied that he had not done so yet, but was keen to visit the country soon. Arjun and the other experts are also seen discussing a Chelsea-Arsenal match and going gaga over former players, Oscar, Eden Hazard, and Juan Mata’s partnership.

Earlier, Arjun had featured with Premier League ambassador Ranveer Singh, on the previous episode of the show. The Gunday co-stars, who call each other ‘baba’, pulled each other’s leg as the latter is the fan of Arsenal Football Club.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League resumed this week after a break of a few weeks due to coronavirus. At the same time, shooting of films in Mumbai too is set to restart soon, as the Maharashtra government has issued the guidelines for safety norms and more.

