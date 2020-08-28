Kareena Kapoor Khan Reunites With Her Squad Malaika, Amrita & Natasha Post 6 Months

Natasha Poonawalla recently shared a picture with her girl squad. In the picture, Natasha is spotted donning a wide smile alongside Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Natasha seemingly shares a good bond with these celebrities and is often spotted hanging out with them. She also shared an emotional note about how she felt meeting her friends after 6 months.

Natasha wrote, “Some bit of normal in a strange new world. Finally reuniting with my girls @malaikaaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat .” She further wrote that the codes were new and the logistics were a minefield but the laughs and shenanigans remain unchanged. Natasha Poonawala further shared that she can’t believe they went 6 months without seeing each other and still picked up just where they left off. She ended her note saying, “Hardest to resist smothering this gorgeous mama-to-be, @kareenakapoorkhan Missed you, @therealkarismakapoor ðŸ’•.” Fans in huge number praised Natasha Poonawalla's picture with several heart and love emoticons. Some users even went on to call it 'squad goals'. Take a look at Natasha Poonawala's Instagram post.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora also posted pictures with their girl squad. In the picture posted by Malaika Arora, she is seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawala in a beautiful location with water in the background. Malaika Arora was glammed up in printed culottes and white shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it casual with palazzos and kurta paired with a long jacket, while Amrita Arora Ladak, Natasha and Mallika glammed up in basics. Malaika Arora posted the picture with the caption, "Some social distancing with my squad ....... @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat" Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared another picture with the girls and captioned it as, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸."

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy announcement came in on August 13. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their pregnancy by releasing a statement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Several celebrities poured in wishes after Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement. Soha Ali Khan addressed her brother as 'quad father' as she wished the duo. The duo has a boy together named Taimur who is 3 years old.

