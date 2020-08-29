Malaika Arora To Shake A Leg On Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' On 'India's Best Dancer'; See Pic

Nora Fatehi will soon feature on the television dance reality show India's Best Dancer episode as a celebrity guest. On August 28, Friday, Nora took to her Instagram handle and shared Malaika Arora's video of her dancing on the song Garmi. The Insta story was a small clip from the show. Take a look at Malaika Arora doing Nora Fatehi's Garmi step.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram story

Image Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram Stories

In this Instagram story, Malaika Arora can be spotted wearing a glittery silver and black dress. The outfit has a thigh high slit. Her hair was tied in a tight ponytail, and she went for a pair of long shiny dangles. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a shiny brownish frock. The dress was paired with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. Her hair was left open with nude & blush makeup.

Sony TV's Instagram handle also shared the entire video on IGTV. In the video, one can also see Nora Fatehi dancing on Malaika Arora's item song Munni Badnam Hue. She also performed an amazing duo performance with choreographer and judge Terence Lewis on her latest release Pachtaoge female version. The post was captioned as "Aapko kya laga sirf contestants perform karenge? Judges aur Nora ke stellar moves aur performances miss kiye, toh bada #Pachtaoge!

Tune in this Sat-Sun at 8 pm to #IndiasBestDancer." The episode will premiere on August 29, Saturday, 8 pm onwards. Check out the entire video below.

Fans are excited

Many fans and followers commented on the video saying they are excited about the episode. They also seemed to be excited to watch Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi shaking a leg together. One of the users wrote, "very excited to watch the show", while another added, "Super duper excited".

Malika Arora on Instgram

On the social media front, Malaika Arora recently shared a group picture with her girl squad. Everyone in the picture can be seen maintaining social distance, while they posed for it. She wrote, "Some social distancing with my squad". The picture features Kareena Kapoor, Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla. Check out the post below:

