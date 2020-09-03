Malaika Arora Wonders If The Weekend's Here, Says "kinda Lost Track"; See Pic

Malaika Arora has been sharing quirky 2020 posts during the coronavirus lockdown. On September 3, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share yet another post. She posted a selfie flaunting her flawless no-makeup skin and wrote, "Is the weekend here ??? Kinda lost track". Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post.

Malaika Arora's no-makeup photo

In this Instagram post, the Munni Badnam Hui dancer can be seen wearing a halter neck design blue top. She clicked the picture covering some part of her camera with her finger. Here, the actor's skin looks clean and candid. Malaika Arora's freckles can also be spotted. She opted for a nude coloured lipstick.

Fans call her pretty

Several fans and followers went gaga over Malaika Arora's post. Celebrities and influencers also commented on her post. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "So pretty Malaika ðŸ’›". While Gabriella Demetriades reacted to Malaika's pic with an emoji, Chef Kelvin Cheung commented, "Peeka", likely referring to peek a boo. One of the users wrote, "YOU LOOK ALWAYS SO YOUNG AND FASCINATING", while another commented, "Looking Boldness overload ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ". Check out some more reactions below.

Malaika Arora recently celebrated Onam with her entire family. She shared a series of pictures that featured Amrita Arora, Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak, their kids Azaan, Rayaan, their mother Joyce Arora. She also shared a picture of their delicious lunch spread.

Malaika Arora's caption read as -

Our table is set ðŸ™... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman

Sharing an Instagram post, Malaika Arora's mother wrote,

"My Onam Sadya:

Upp / Inji Puli / Kannimanga Achar / Manga Achar / Vadukapuli Naranga Achar / Chamanthi / Moru Mulaku / Kaya Varathatu/ Sharkara Varatti / Pappadum / Nendran Pazham / Sambaram / Matta Choru / Sambar / Nei / Olan / Puliserry/ Avial / Matanga Eriserry / Velarrika Pachadi / Muttaikose Thoran / Vazhakai Mezhukkapuratti / Kootu Curry / Palada Payasam / Ada Pradhaman".

