Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Others Wish A 'Happy Onam' Through Adorable Posts

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala which is widely celebrated across the country for its cultural richness. A number of people have been celebrating a low-key Onam this year, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Most of the celebrities took to social media to wish one another on this special day. Here is a look at a list of Bollywood celebrities who put up special posts on the occasion.

Bollywood wishes a safe Onam

1. Malaika Arora

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her family ‘Sadhya’ that happened recently. She posted pictures with a filled up lunch table which consisted of a variety of curries and vegetables. She also explained how special the occasion was for her and her family. She also mentioned how the entire family worked together towards making the drool-worthy dishes.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan posted a bunch of pictures on his Twitter handle, wishing his fans and followers on the harvest festival. He posted a picture of Thrissur Pooram elephants, boat races, Pookalam, and Kathakali while wishing his south Indian fans. Have a look at the pictures.

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

3. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan posted a picture of the Sadya kit that she received from a renowned company. The box had a number of containers with dishes of a different kind. She also wished her followers through a ‘Happy Onam’ sticker.

4. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar uploaded a sweet animated picture on her social media while wishing her followers a happy Onam. The story had a picture of Kathakali on a snake boat while he also held up a golden Maveli umbrella. The picture had the words ‘Happy Onam’ for her followers.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma recently posted an animated video on her Instagram story, wishing her followers a happy Onam. In the video, a number of food items have been put together to create a delicious-looking Onam Sadya. The video also says ‘Happy Onam’ with flowers around it.

6. Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha had a quirky picture of her close ones as she wished her followers a happy Onam. She posted a picture of her beau Ali Fazal and his friends, all dressed in set mundu. They donned the traditional Keralite attire while she wished her followers through a small note.

7. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapur put up a sweet picture highlighting the Kerala culture while he wished his followers on the special day. He posted a picture of a snake boat with a small note. He also added a hashtag wishing the Malayalis all around.

8. Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia put up a sketch while wishing her followers on this special day. In the picture, a few people could be seen rowing a boat across a beautiful, green view. She wished her followers a prosperous Onam through the picture.

