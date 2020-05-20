Malaika Arora's Expensive Taste In Fashion Will Leave Fans Surprised, See Pictures

Malaika Arora’s wardrobe is one of the most fashionable celebrities in Bollywood. From dresses to classic bags and shoes, the diva surely knows how to give major fashion goals to her fans every time she steps out. Her impeccable sartorial choices do not come cheap. Malaika has an expensive taste for fashion that ranges from Gucci to Balenciaga. Check out some of Malaika Arora’s expensive fashion outing that will leave you stumped.

Silver Dress

Maliaka opted for a silver embellished dress for one of her photoshoots. The dress was designed by Yousuf Al Jasim. The shimmery outfit was accessorised with diamond earrings and a Diosa bracelet. The entire cost of the outfit is reportedly ₹22,80,500. The hour-glass gown is perfectly hugging Malaika Arora’s body. The diva has opted for a nude makeup with red bold lips to complete this look. Centre-parted hair left open completes the look of the diva.

Gucci Sequin Jacket

Malaika Arora opted for a Gucci Sequin embellished jacket to attend one of her friend’s birthday party. The photo sees her striking a pose with her sister Amrita and a friend. According to media reports, the Gucci jacket worn by Malika costs approximately a whopping ₹4 lakhs. Smoky eye makeup and hair tied in a pony completed the look of the actor.

Gucci Stretch Viscose Jacket

In this picture, the diva can be seen donning a red Gucci Stretch Viscose Jacket. The jacket is worn over a crisp white dress. The diva has accessorised her look with a red Gucci shoulder bag. As per reports, the blazer jacket costs ₹1,70,000 while the bag is worth ₹1,40,000. The diva has accessorised her look with minimalistic makeup. Sleek hair left open completes this look of Malaika Arora.

Valentino Boots

For one of her outings, Malaika Arora opted for a simple white top which she paired with a black leather skirt. The diva accessorised her look with red Valentino boots which stole all the attention. While the ensemble looks fairly simple, those red boots cost almost ₹90,000. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open complete her look.

Malaika Arora’s professional front

On the work front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

