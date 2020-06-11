Malaika Arora's Foot-tapping Numbers Which You Might Not Be Aware Of; Watch Videos

In her 2 decade-long career, Malaika Arora has time and again got the audience grooving to her successful dance numbers in movies. Here are a few foot-tapping numbers of Malaika Arora one might have not heard of. The list includes Hello, Hoth Rasile and more.

Also Read | Malaika Arora-inspired Dinner Outfits To Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Hello Hello from Pataakha

Featuring Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the song is a part of the 2018 blockbuster film Pataakha. Voiced by Rekha Bharadwaj, the music of the song is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The lyrics of the song are crafted by Gulzar. Backed by Zee Music Company, the official video of the song has crossed nearly 27 million views. Take a look:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On J&K Killing, Malaika Arora's Building Sealed & More

Hoth Rasiley from Welcome

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Malaika Arora, Hoth Rasiley song is a part of the much-loved comedy entertainer, Welcome. Voiced by Shankar Mahadevan & Shreya Ghoshal, Hoth Rasiley is composed by Anand Raj Anand and the lyrics of the song are crafted by Ibrahim Ashq. Backed by Times Music, the official video of the songs has crossed more than 7,00,000 lakh views on YouTube. Take a look:

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Building In Mumbai's Bandra Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

Fashion Khatam Mujhpe

Featuring Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao and Pulkti Samrat, Fashion Khatam Mujhpe is a part of the blockbuster film, Dolly Ki Doli, which stars Sonam Kapoor in the leading role. Voiced by Mamta Sharma and Wajid Khan, the lyrics of Fashion Khatam Mujhpe are crafted by Irfan Kamal. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the official video of the song has crossed the 10-million view mark. Take a look at the video:

Malaika recently made it to the news when the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a meme picture with her dog. As seen in the picture shared, Malaika Arora can be seen posing for a selfie, while her pet dog, Casper is seen staring at the actor. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Malaika?

If the reports are to be believed, Malaika will be next seen in the much-anticipated thriller, Miss Match India, which stars Nimrat Kaur, Elli Avaram, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the leading role. Directed by U.R, Jameel, the film also stars Sapna Pabbi in a prominent role.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Building In Mumbai's Bandra Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.