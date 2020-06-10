Malaika Arora-inspired Dinner Outfits To Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas in Bollywood. She keeps making headlines for her smouldering looks and bold fashion statements. Malaika Arora’s trendy outfits never fail to become the talk of the town. Time and again, Malaika has put forth a strong fashion game by wooing fans with her splendid sartorial choices. Here’s taking a look at the fashionista’s stupendous outfits that are apt for a dinner outing.

She can be seen donning a plain red top which is paired with a black pencil skirt. With this ensemble, Malaika’s accessory choice came as no surprise to her fans. She is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces. Nude makeup, glossy lips and highlighted cheeks kept her look simple yet elegant. Wavy hair left open complete her look.

Here, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a full-sleeves plain white top which features cut detailing that runs throughout the sleeve. She paired it with a blue polka dot skirt. Her look was accessorised with a chain wrapped around her waist. Highlighted eyes, pink lips and hair left open rounded off her look.

In this picture, Malaika Arora has donned a gorgeous sky blue dress that features exaggerated bell sleeves. A dark ribbon is wrapped around her waist like a belt. Malaika Arora accessorised her look with massive hoops and white statement heels. Hair tied in a ponytail and bold lips complete this look of her.

Malaika Arora’s yellow outfit is apt for a dinner outfit as it is elegant yet comfortable. Off-shoulder dress features a bow wrapped around her waist and a thigh-high slit. Nude makeup and wavy hair left open rounded off her look.

This pictures Malaika Arora donning a short white lacy dress. The body-hugging dress is accessorised with red statement heels and a black statement purse. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in a neat bun complete this look of Malaika Arora.

Here, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a plain white dress that features a black belt wrapped around her waist. She opted for thigh-high boots and a black statement bag to accessorise her look. Check out the picture here:

