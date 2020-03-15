Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora are widely lauded for their exquisite fashion outings. Let us take a look at the times when they sported glamorous steely outfits with perfection and grace.

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora rock steely outfits flawlessly

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a grey steely three-piece for one of her events. She wore a black bralette underneath her jacket. Kapoor opted for a neat hairdo and dainty earrings.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone slay in black outfits; see pics

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, for one for her photoshoots, opted for a grey steely beachy gown. She posed in a poised manner giving fans a glimpse of the pristine waters and blue skies. She teamed her outfit with a pair of huge black-block heels. Leaving her hair open and with a pair of hoops, she looked like a diva.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; Celebs and their bridal outfits to take cues from

Malaika Arora

Back in January, Malaika Arora, for one for her photoshoots, opted for a steely grey frilly gown. The frills of her gown flawlessly swished on the floor. Not to miss the huge pair of danglers that complemented her overall attire. Malaika Arora went for a pair of steely heels and wore bold makeup. She looked gorgeous.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her First Ever Stylist In This Adorable #ThrowbackThursday Picture

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.