Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora Rock Steely Outfits Flawlessly

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora are celebrated names in the industry. A look at the time when they rocked steely outfits with sheer grace

sonam kapoor

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora are widely lauded for their exquisite fashion outings. Let us take a look at the times when they sported glamorous steely outfits with perfection and grace. 

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora rock steely outfits flawlessly

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a grey steely three-piece for one of her events. She wore a black bralette underneath her jacket. Kapoor opted for a neat hairdo and dainty earrings. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, for one for her photoshoots, opted for a grey steely beachy gown. She posed in a poised manner giving fans a glimpse of the pristine waters and blue skies. She teamed her outfit with a pair of huge black-block heels. Leaving her hair open and with a pair of hoops, she looked like a diva.

Malaika Arora

Back in January, Malaika Arora, for one for her photoshoots, opted for a steely grey frilly gown. The frills of her gown flawlessly swished on the floor. Not to miss the huge pair of danglers that complemented her overall attire. Malaika Arora went for a pair of steely heels and wore bold makeup. She looked gorgeous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

