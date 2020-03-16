Malaika Arora Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak

Malaika Arora recently went on to wish her brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak on Instagram. The actor shared a couple of adorable pictures where they can be seen having a good time. In the first picture, Shakeel Ladak can be seen wearing a vest and giving a quirky pose. In the background, one can see a painting of a cat wearing a turban. Check out the picture below.

In the second picture, Malaika Arora is seen leaning on Amrita Arora, who is wearing her shoes. And behind them stands Shakeel Ladak again posing for the camera. The third picture shows Malaika Arora, Shakeel Ladak and Amrita Arora donning white outfits. Check out the pictures below.

Amrita Arora also took to Instagram to wish her husband as he turns a year older. In the picture, the duo look stunning as Shakeel is seen wearing a white shirt while Amrita is wearing a printed dress and is seen posing behind her husband.

Along with the post, Amrita Arora also wrote a beautiful birthday wish for her husband. She wrote, “Happy birthday my main man. Let’s have some quarantine birthday fun, my love. My forever young and handsome.” See pic.

Apart from Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, several other celebrities have wished Shakeel Ladak. Celebs including Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Kapoor and more have wished Shakeel Ladak. Check out a few wishes for him.

On the work front

Malaika Arora is currently judging a reality tv show, India’s Best Dancer. The reality TV show aired last Saturday on Sony channel. Terence Lewis and Geeta are the other two judges of the show. India's Best Dancer airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

