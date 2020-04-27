Malaika Arora's Throwback Pics With Son Arhaan Khan Are Adorable

Malaika Arora often shares pictures with her son Arhaan Khan on social media. Currently, Malaika Arora has been spending her time at home with her son and seems to be bonding with him. Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan are often spotted together for brunch and this throwback picture of the cute mother-son duo will make you miss seeing them together.

Malaika Arora's adorable picture with her son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora's throwback picture with her son was taken while they were out and about in the city. The actor was seen in a denim dungaree and she paired it with a neon crop top. The pair of sunglasses and her hair parted and tied in a neat low bun made her look casual and stylish. Arhaan Khan, on the other hand, wore a pair of grey track pants and paired it with a blue t-shirt.

Check out some other pictures of the mother-son duo

Arhaan Khan was born to actors Malaika Arora and Arbaz Khan. The couple, who had been married for more than 15 years, separated a few years back. While Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz too has moved on in life.

