Priyanka Chopra's Ventures As A Writer | Did You Know Priyanka Authored These Columns?

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actor and producer who has featured in over 50 films in the Hindi film industry. Apart from her acting skills, Priyanka is also known for her singing talent where she has appeared as a singer for Marathi, Hindi, and English songs. Take a look at the times when the actor showed off her writing skills.

Priyanka Chopra authored for these columns as a writer

Priyanka Chopra started writing a newspaper column for a leading daily in the year 2009. That was the year when her movies like Kaminey and What’s Your Rashee? released. She wrote about 50 columns for the newspaper that year. This was when she realised her knack for writing.

Since then, she continued writing for various newspapers once in a while. In August 2012, she wrote on a controversial subject for another leading daily. Her column was titled "No woman in Mumbai feels safe any longer". She wrote this column citing the murder of 25-year-old Pallavi Purkayastha. She wrote about the plight that Indian women face in various cities of India.

In 2014, she wrote an article for another newspaper discussing female genital mutilation and child marriage. In the same year, she also wrote an op-ed article for a leading publication titled "What Jane Austen Knew". She talked about girl education in this story and even praised Nobel prize winners Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi.

During late 2014, when she released her movies like Gunday and Mary Kom, she started writing a monthly column for a famous magazine. Her column was called "Pret-a-Priyanka". In an article, she wrote about diversity and what her role is on being a global citizen. She had started shooting for her television series shortly while she was writing columns for the magazine.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she would publish her memoir called Unfinished soon in 2020. She confirmed the same on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as well.

Priyanka Chopra's movies

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in highly anticipated movies in the year 2020 and 2021 including movies like We Can Be Heroes, The Matriz, and The White Tiger. However, further details for The Matrix and The White Tiger are yet to be announced.

