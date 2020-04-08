Malaika Arora & Hina Khan Explore Their Culinary Skills Amidst This Lockdown

Amidst Covid-19 lockdown the lockdown, fans had the privilege to watch their celebrities clean and cook in their own house. Recently, television actor Hina Khan was seen cooking scrumptious pancakes while Bollywood fashion diva Malaika Arora cooked some traditional paniyarams. Take a look at who cooked the dish better.

Malaika Arora & Hina Khan explore their culinary skills amidst lockdown

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made some fluffy banana paniyarams and shared a video of it on her Instagram story. She cooked the batter for the paniyarams using mashed bananas, jaggery, rice flour and coconut. After mixing all the ingredients, Malaika Arora cooked the dough balls in a pan and they turned out to be fluffy and delicious.

Malaika Arora ditched the pants and wore a plain white Kurti while she cooked herself some yummy breakfast. As always, she looked gorgeous without makeup as she showed off her cooking skills.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, on the other hand, cooked herself a brunch of caramelised banana pancakes. She cooked some jaggery in butter and after the ingredients were cooked well, she added some chopped bananas to the caramel. She then whipped up a few ingredients needed for cooking pancakes. Hina Khan's pancakes turned out to be perfect as she topped the bananas on it and enjoyed them.

Hina Khan looked adorable in her blue shirt and black pants. She wore a black hairband to complete her look and opted for some lipstick and highlighted her cheeks.

Both the actors aced their cooking skills and cooked out some scrumptious meals that could be the next dish on your menu. While Malaika Arora's paniyarams looked healthy and fluffy, Hina Khan's pancakes looked like a complete hearty meal.

