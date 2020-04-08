Rakul Preet Launches Youtube Channel With 'all Things Fun',says Revenue Will Go To PM Fund

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently took to social media account to share the launch of her YouTube channel. However, the interesting part about the channel is that the revenue generated through her channel will go to the PM-Cares Fund.

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a tweet in which she announced this great news to her fans. She also captioned it with a heartfelt note. She shared a short video in which she opened up about her plans for the channel and the content that will be uploaded on it. In the caption, she said that she had a lot of time in hand to think and she is launching her YouTube channel.

She also promised that the channel will have all the fun things. Talking about the PM Cares Fund, she added that the revenue generated from the channel will go to PM Cares Fund for Coronavirus. She then urged her fans to spread joy and happiness in every possible way. She further asked her fans to subscribe to her channel to make a difference.

A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! 😀😀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JQlTGpe6Y6 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 7, 2020

In the short video that she shared, she said that she has finally decided to launch her YouTube channel. She also said that her fans are going to see a lot more of her online. Talking about the content she said that the content is going to be about food, fitness, films and friends. She recently uploaded a video in which she showed her fans how to make gluten-free chocolate pancakes.

