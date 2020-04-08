Vicky Kaushal's Super Moon Picture Gets A Cheesy Comment From Brother Sunny; See Here

Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to keep their fans positive amid the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. Last night, a number of celebrities in B’town shared a glimpse of the Super Pink Moon on their Instagram handles. Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture of the moon shining in the city of Mumbai. See the picture posted by the actor on his Instagram handle.

Vicky Kaushal posts a breathtaking picture of the Super Moon

Brother Sunny Kaushal posts a cheesy comment

However, Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal took this as an opportunity and posted a super cheesy comment on the picture that caught a lot of attention from fans. In the comment, the Gold actor said that one moon has clicked a picture of another moon. The comment has received over 3 thousand likes on the post. Check out the comment below.

On another note, Vicky Kaushal saw the release of his horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship recently. The movie received positive reviews from audience and critics. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies include Sardar Udham Singh which is set to release in the year 2021. He will also be seen in the multi-star cast film, Takht. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with Vicky Kaushal.

Image credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

