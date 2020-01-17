Malala Yousafzai Biopic's Director Talks About Receiving Death Threats

Director Amjad Khan's film Gul Makai tells the story of education activist Malala Yousafzai. The film is all set to release on the silver screen on January 31, 2020 and will portray the life story of Malala before she got shot by extremists in 2012. Now, the director Amjad Khan has opened up about the experience of making a film with such a controversial topic.

Also read: UN declares Malala Yousafzai 'most famous teenager of decade'

Director Amjad Khan on directing Gul Makai

Though the director agrees that by now, Malala Yousafzai is known across the globe to be one of the most prominent faces, the majority is unaware of the life she had before getting shot by extremists. Director Amjad Khan was recently speaking to a news daily where he opened up about the film. He stated that the film portrays Malala's earlier life and spine-chilling incidents that she experienced when she was living in Swat.

The director even expressed how making a film on such a topic was difficult for him given the political nature of the story. He stated that he received multiple death threats from many fundamental groups from Pakistan. The director to this date receives many threat and abusive messages from unknown e-mail IDs.

Also read: Biopic on Malala Yousafzai to hit the screens on January 31

Though the pressure was immense on the director, he did not think of backing out once. Major portions of the film were shot in Kashmir which made the director sceptical, but no disruptions were faced by the crew members. The director believes that the film is a story of being courageous and determined during the worst situation of life. Amjad Khan also believes that everyone can relate to the story of Malala Yousafzai's story.

Also read: From Malala to Greta: Quotes from 10 powerful women who defined the decade

Also read: Heena Sidhu hits out at Malala Yousafzai over her tweet on Kashmir

Also read: Malala Yousafzai and Megan Ranipoe pose together, netizens pour love

Image Courtesy - Gul Makai Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.