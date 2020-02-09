Malang Becomes The Highest Opener For Aditya Roy Kapur, Here's The 2nd-day Collection

Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani starrer Malang shows growth on day two at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the figures and said that the film should earn more on Day 3. After earning Rs. 8.89 crores on Day 2, the total collection now stands at Rs. 15.60 crores.

Having released in approximately 2800 screens in India, Mohit Suri's Malang is trending better than earlier 2020 releases like Chhapaak, Panga, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the movie released in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening and has gone on to become the highest collecting first-day opener in UAE in 2020. The Mohit Suri directorial opened at 9102 admits in theatres.

Talking about the vibe of the film, producer Ankur Garg says, "There is a lot of liveliness, spirit, and fire in Malang. The story, characters, locations, music, and action sequences are refreshing and engaging. I expect this to be as much of a treat for the audience as it has been for me to put this project together."

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.

