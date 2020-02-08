'Malang' Opens With A Decent Number On Day 1 At Box-Office, Collects Rs. 6.71 Crore

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang hit the screens on Friday and the mystery thriller has been receiving both positive and average reviews from the audience. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the first-day box-office numbers, and well, they weren't as big as expected. The film collected Rs. 6.71 crore on Day 1.

Comparing Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur's other movies, the film earned more than Aashiqui 2. Adarsh also said that second-day business might be affected due to Delhi assembly elections.

#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the movie released in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening and has gone on to become the highest collecting first-day opener in UAE in 2020. The Mohit Suri directorial opened at 9102 admits in theatres.

Talking about the vibe of the film, producer Ankur Garg says, "There is a lot of liveliness, spirit, and fire in Malang. The story, characters, locations, music, and action sequences are refreshing and engaging. I expect this to be as much of a treat for the audience as it has been for me to put this project together."

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.

