'Malang' Dethrones THESE Movies To Become The 3rd Biggest Opener Of The Year 2020

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu featured in the recently released movie, Malang. The movie has created a lot of hype all over the Internet. The strategy and promotions of the film have resulted in a good collection at the box office.

Malang enjoyed a great opening day as it raked in a whopping ₹6.71 crores. Single-screen theatres have performed averagely but multiplexes have balanced out the average performance by contributing in a much better way. With these solid numbers, Malang has emerged as the third highest opener of this year after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D. The movie has dethroned other films like Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman to attain this achievement at the box office.

Highest openers of 2020 ranked -

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – ₹15.10 crore Street Dancer 3D – ₹10.26 crore Malang – ₹6.71 crore Chhapaak – ₹4.77 crore Jawaani Jaaneman – ₹3.24 crore Panga – ₹2.70 crore

In the movie, Aditya Roy Kapoor is playing one of the lead characters. He is seen in two different avatars throughout the film. In one look, he is seen with a very lean physique. On the other hand, his other look sees him with a very bulky and chiselled physique.

Talking about the transformation, Aditya said that director Mohit Suri and he were very clear about the two different looks because the character goes through both psychological and physical transformation. He said that altering himself physically helped in altering himself mentally and resulted in him discovering the character.

He further went on to say that all the people that he consulted told him that when building muscles, one needs eight to twelve weeks completely off from all the things while training. He revealed that they started the shoot with the first look where he’s lean and younger. He said that even though they were shooting for 12 to 14 hours, he made sure to hit the gym.

