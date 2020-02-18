'Malang' Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Expected To Cross ₹50 Cr Mark Today

Malang is a Bollywood romantic action thriller film. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie revolves around a couple, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, whose life seems perfect until the day they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. After that, their lives seem to turn around. The movie released this weekend and here is the report of Malang Box Office collection.

'Malang' Box Office collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has been doing well at the box office and has become the highest opener for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being loved by the audience and Taran Adarsh's prediction says that the movie will hit ₹50 cr mark by February 18th, 2020. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of the movie day-wise and gave his two cents on the movie itself.

#Malang will hit ₹ 50 cr today [Tue; Day 12]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 49.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

#Malang puts up a decent total in Weekend 2... Will cross ₹ 50 cr on weekdays... Has weekdays to score, before new films [#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and #Bhoot] arrive... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 47.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Here is Malang’s box office collection till now:

Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 11, Monday- ₹ 1.53 Crore

Total: ₹ 49.20 Crore

Total box office collection of Malang: ₹ 45.57 crores (estimated)

All the figures have been collected from Box Office India’s official page.

Image credits: Malang film Twitter

