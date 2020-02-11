The Debate
The Debate
Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted Zooming Around In The City On His Bike. See Pictures

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently on cloud nine after his latest release 'Malang'.The actor was recently seen enjoying a ride on his bike. Read more to see pictures

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Aditya Roy Kapur who has been making headlines for all the right reasons was recently spotted at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai while zooming around in his bike. The actor has been garnering a well-deserved response from the audience and critics for his stellar performance in the Mohit Suri directorial 'Malang'. The ensemble thriller also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in key roles.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals How He Changed His Mindset While Shooting For 'Malang'

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Reviews 'Fitoor' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Says 'Well Done'

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted on his Royal Enfield as he rode around the city. He was seen wearing a casual blue t-shirt with a round neck. He was carrying a backpack and wore a black helmet. He paired his blue t-shirt with black shorts. The actor completed his look with white trainers. The actor smiled for the cameras as he was seen enjoying his ride. He also waved at the cameras as he strolled around.

Recently Salman Khan was also spotted strolling on his bike

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur's Diet Plan Will Motivate You To Get Just As Ripped As The 'Malang' Star

Also Read | Malang Becomes The Highest Opener For Aditya Roy Kapur, Here's The 2nd-day Collection

Malang Box Office Collection

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in Malang and he recieve rave reviews from the fans and critics alike. The film has earned ₹6.71 Crores on Friday, ₹8.89 Crores on Saturday, ₹9.76 Crores on Sunday, and ₹4.04 Crores on Monday. Thus, minting a total of ₹29.40 Crores so far.

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
