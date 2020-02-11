Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted Zooming Around In The City On His Bike. See Pictures

Aditya Roy Kapur who has been making headlines for all the right reasons was recently spotted at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai while zooming around in his bike. The actor has been garnering a well-deserved response from the audience and critics for his stellar performance in the Mohit Suri directorial 'Malang'. The ensemble thriller also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in key roles.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals How He Changed His Mindset While Shooting For 'Malang'

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Reviews 'Fitoor' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Says 'Well Done'

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted on his Royal Enfield as he rode around the city. He was seen wearing a casual blue t-shirt with a round neck. He was carrying a backpack and wore a black helmet. He paired his blue t-shirt with black shorts. The actor completed his look with white trainers. The actor smiled for the cameras as he was seen enjoying his ride. He also waved at the cameras as he strolled around.

Recently Salman Khan was also spotted strolling on his bike

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur's Diet Plan Will Motivate You To Get Just As Ripped As The 'Malang' Star

Also Read | Malang Becomes The Highest Opener For Aditya Roy Kapur, Here's The 2nd-day Collection

Malang Box Office Collection

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in Malang and he recieve rave reviews from the fans and critics alike. The film has earned ₹6.71 Crores on Friday, ₹8.89 Crores on Saturday, ₹9.76 Crores on Sunday, and ₹4.04 Crores on Monday. Thus, minting a total of ₹29.40 Crores so far.

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.