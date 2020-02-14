'Malang' Box Office Collection Week 1: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Enjoys A Steady Run

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' has completed a week in the theatres. The film, Malang, stood steadily at the box-office as the collection of the film has not seen any major drop. According to a few leading trade analysts, Malang has done a decent collection in its first week.

The film released on February 7, 2020, has reportedly collected ₹3.20 crores on Thursday, i. e February 13, 2020. According to the reports, if we look at the first week collections of the 2020's Bollywood releases, Malang grabs the third place following Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D. Whereas, Chhapaak and Jawaani Jaaneman have grabbed the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Malang BO Collection

The first-week journey of the Mohit Suri directorial started with a lukewarm response, but throughout the week, it steadily took a growth. The action-thriller opened to ₹6.71 crores. On the second day, i.e Saturday, the film earned ₹8.89 crores at the box-office. However, according to the reports, Malang bagged ₹9.76 crores on the following Sunday. The total collection of the first week of the film is estimated to be around ₹25.36 crores.

Moreover, the collection dropped from Monday as it only bagged ₹4.04 crores at the box-office. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the film managed to take ₹3.80 and ₹3.25 crores respectively at the box-office. If these collection reports are something to go by, then Mohit Suri's Malang has earned around ₹39.65 crores.

#Malang has healthy Week 1... Steady trending on weekdays, which gives it a chance... Important to score in Week 2, since costs are on higher side... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr, Thu 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 39.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2020

Interestingly, Malang might face tough competition at the ticket counter as Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal has already created a lot of buzz ever since its inception. The audience and fans were eagerly waiting to see Sara and Kartik on the silver screen. It will be interesting to see the box-office collection of the Malang after the release of Love Aaj Kal.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

