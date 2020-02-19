'Malang' Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Crore Mark

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The film received a good response at the Box Office and is still running strong. According to reports, the film has now garnered over ₹50 crores at the Box Office. The film has also marked one of Aditya Roy Kapoor's biggest opener. The film made about ₹6.50 crores on Day 1 and made close ₹26 crores on its first weekend.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier on Tuesday that the film is inching close to the ₹50 crore mark and predicted that it will cross the mark on Tuesday itself. He confirmed in a recent tweet that the film has indeed crossed the mark and made it to the ₹50 crore club. He also added that Malang is the third film to cross the mark in 2020.

Here is Malang’s box office collection according to the reports

Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore

Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore

Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 11, Monday- ₹ 1.53 Crore

Day 12, Tuesday - ₹1.49 Crore

About the film

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It revolves around a couple, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, whose life seems perfect until the day they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. Post that their lives take a drastic turn and everything turns upside down.

