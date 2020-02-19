The Debate
'Malang' Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Crore Mark

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Bollywood movie Malang released this weekend. Here is the report for the latest Malang Box Office Collection.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
malang box office collection

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The film received a good response at the Box Office and is still running strong. According to reports, the film has now garnered over ₹50 crores at the Box Office. The film has also marked one of Aditya Roy Kapoor's biggest opener. The film made about ₹6.50 crores on Day 1 and made close ₹26 crores on its first weekend.

Malang Box Office Update - February 19, 2020 

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier on Tuesday that the film is inching close to the ₹50 crore mark and predicted that it will cross the mark on Tuesday itself. He confirmed in a recent tweet that the film has indeed crossed the mark and made it to the ₹50 crore club. He also added that Malang is the third film to cross the mark in 2020. 

Here is Malang’s box office collection according to the reports 

  • Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore
  • Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore
  • Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore 
  • Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore 
  • Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore 
  • Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore
  • Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore
  • Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore 
  • Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore
  • Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore
  • Day 11, Monday- ₹ 1.53 Crore
  • Day 12, Tuesday - ₹1.49 Crore

About the film

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It revolves around a couple, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, whose life seems perfect until the day they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. Post that their lives take a drastic turn and everything turns upside down. 

Published:
