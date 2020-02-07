Disha Patani's 'Malang' Promotional Looks Are Proof She's Ultimate Fashionista; See Pics

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous divas of Bollywood and sets the screen on fire every time she makes an appearance. She is also a very fashionable star who can pull off anything she wears, be it a bikini or a saree. She has been gearing up for her new release Malang and doing the promotional rounds. Let us take a look at what she wore while promoting her film.

Disha Patani's Malang promotional looks:

Disha Patani looks absolutely breathtaking in the purple bodycon dress. She kept her hair loose and paired the outfit with an ankle-length black boot. We cannot take our eyes off her.

Here she looks mesmerizing in a shoulderless full-length black dress. She kept her hair loose and paired the outfit with a very simple pair of earrings and an ankle strap black shoes. Disha Patani surely knows how to get clicked.

Here Disha Patani can be seen wearing a bodycon asymmetrical green dress. She has let her hair stay loose and added very simple accessories on her hands. She has paired the outfit with a plain ankle strap shoe.

Disha looks absolutely stunning in this full-sleeve red thigh slit dress as she appeared for the special premiere of the movie. With red lips, simple earrings, and plain sandals she rounded off the outfit perfectly. Fans can not seem to get enough of her.

Disha Patani kept things very simple for her last day of promotions with a pink and white top and floral trousers. Malang is hitting the theatres today. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will also star Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

