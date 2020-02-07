Aditya Roy Kapur Did More Than Just Act In 'Malang', Opens Up About Co-writing The Script

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang opened with a positive response from critics and audience and the actor seems thrilled by it. Aditya opened up with a leading media portal about his contribution towards the script of the movie. The movie is a romantic action thriller and stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur on co-writing Malang script

While talking about co-writing the script for the film Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that it was a new experience for him. The actor revealed to a media portal that when the director Mohit Suri proposed the idea of the film to him, he was intrigued and the two started working on it. He also mentioned that the film co-producer, Jay Shewakramani also contributed to the process.

The three got on board Aseem (who has written the final script of the movie) and Anirudh (who has done the screenplay for the film) as well to work on the script of the movie. They conceptualised the film and decided to set it in Goa. Aditya further revealed that Goa had been his and Mohit's go-to party place and their regular haunts have been included in the movie.

The remaining script was written in 5 days in Goa

He also talked about how at one point in time, they went to Goa and spent five days writing the remaining film. He told the media portal that only Mohit and he were familiar with the places shown in the film therefore they wanted the others to see those as well. After all the pieces were joined together, Aseem Arora gathered all the information and put together a great script.

Reportedly, Aditya further talked about how special he felt that Mohit Suri made him a part of the writing process. It was even more special for him as Aditya was very new to this. The two have previously worked together in films like Aashique 2 and would soon be working together again on the upcoming film Ek Villain 2.

(Image Credits: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

