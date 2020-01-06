Disha Patani Adds Glam Quotient With Her Green Attire At Malang Trailer Launch Event

Disha Patani, along with her co-stars from Mohit Suri's Malang were recently spotted in Mumbai, for the trailer launch event of their film. Adding all the oomph to the trailer launch event was Patani in a shimmering green one-piece.

Here is all you need to know about Disha Patani's look from the event.

Disha Patani rocking the 'bling and fresh' look

Disha Patani accompanied her dapper leading man Aditya Roy Kapoor and the cast of Malang in green shimmering attire. The Baaghi 2 actor completed the bold look with over-dramatic eyes and blingy accessories. The trailer of the upcoming movie was released on January 6, 2020, and it has amped up the expectations of the audience.

The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead, is reportedly a love story set in a dystopian world. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic-thriller is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

According to the reports, the movie was reportedly slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020 but to avoid its clash with Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, the makers pushed Malang's release date ahead by a week.

Disha Patani's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Disha Patani is presently shooting for Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The upcoming movie, starring Salman Khan and Patani in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on Eid 2020. Besides the action thriller, she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

