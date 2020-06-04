Malavika Mohanan Leaves An Interesting Comment Under Vicky Kaushal's Post; Check Here

Vicky Kaushal has been keeping himself at home during the coronavirus outbreak. He recently shared a picture of himself enjoying a gorgeous sunset from his balcony. However, his rumoured girlfriend, Malavika Mohanan had a complaint against Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a sunset

Vicky Kaushal recently took to social media to share a picture of himself staring at the sky. However, it was the comments section that was the most fun part of this post. Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, Malavika Mohanan took to the comments section to write, “So much for complaining @kumohanan is not there to take good photos of you. Now I want your photographer”. To this Vicky Kaushal replied with a fun laughing emoticon.

From the looks of it, the picture was taken from the balcony of his Mumbai home. One can catch a glimpse of the golden sunset shining bright in the Mumbai skyline. The golden sun is seen setting behind the tall buildings of Mumbai and the view is simply breathtaking.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

(Image Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal has been using this time to spend quality time with his family. The actor has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of his antics around the house. Vicky Kaushal even had a wonderful quarantine birthday last month. He celebrated the day with his family and brother at home. The actor reportedly baked his birthday cake at home and had a gala time surrounded by his loved ones.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror flick, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship earlier this year. He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s most anticipated, Takht. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in his Uri director’s next directorial, Ashwatthama that will go on floors next year.

