Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Bike-racing Skills In This Throwback Video

Malavika Mohanan who won several hearts in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta recently showcased her bike racing skills on social media. Malavika Mohanan can be seen acing her biking skills in the video which must have also left her fans in awe. Malavika Mohanan also wrote in the caption that she rode the bike in Buddh International Circuit in Noida.

Malavika Mohanan revealed why her love for biking grew further

The video has Malavika Mohanan all geared up to hit the racing circuit as she is donning a racing suit. Malavika Mohanan looks super confident once she hits the circuit on her bike. Malavika Mohanan also mentioned how her love for biking grew further when she went bike racing last June with some of the best riders from India's first formula one track. Take a look at Malavika Mohanan's video which will surely give you the adrenaline rush for all the right reasons.

Malavika Mohanan will soon be seen in the movie Master opposite Vijay

Malavika Mohanan also stressed the importance of learning a new skill 'outdoors' after sharing the video. The Beyond The Clouds actor also stated that even though she could not match the speed of the formula one rider, she missed the fun that she had to ride along with them. On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will soon be seen in the movie Master. Master will have Malavika Mohanan star opposite Vijay. Master will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently Malavika Mohanan also celebrated 2 years of her critically acclaimed movie Beyond The Clouds. The movie was directed by Majid Majidi and also starred Ishaan Khatter. Take a look at Malavika Mohanan's post.

