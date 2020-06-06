Actor Malavika Mohanan Shares A Riveting Post On Subtle Racism, Calls For Change

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently shared a compelling post on her social media wherein she stated that given the global outrage for racism and colour discrimination, one must urge to stop the 'subtle racism' and the colorism which takes place at their home or around themselves. Malavika Mohanan's post came on the lines of the recent protests which took place in the US and which ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. Malavika Mohanan also wrote her personal experience regarding the same describing the moment when she became aware of the blatant complexion dissimilarity.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Bike-racing Skills In This Throwback Video

Malavika Mohanan narrated her own experience from her childhood of facing casual racism

Malavika Mohanan revealed how one of her childhood friends' mother did not let him drink tea as she thought that he would become dark if he drank the same. Malavika Mohanan added that her friend's mother also gave him her example as Malavika happens to be 'wheatish' colored Malayalee girl while her friend was a fair-skinned Maharashtrian boy. The actor termed that incident as an eye-opener. Malavika Mohanan also added that she was even more appalled because that was the first time that somebody made a comment on her skin color with a mean undertone.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan's First Look From Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Master' Unveiled, See Post

The actor pointed out the various stereotypes and colorism which is attached to different races

The actor stated that still there is an abundance of subtle racism and colorism which exists in our society. Malavika Mohanan also gave several examples to prove this fact. The Beyond The Clouds actor said that calling a dark-skinned person as 'kala' has become a daily habit. Furthermore, she added that the discrimination meted towards South Indians and people from the North East is also extremely disturbing. She added about the ignorant preconceived notions that many people have about all South Indian people being dark-skinned. Malavika Mohanan further pointed out that almost all North-East Indian people are jokingly called 'chinkis.'

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Trolled By Thalapathy Vijay Fans For Her Latest Tweet; Deletes It Later

Malavika Mohanan went on to write how all dark-skinned people are labeled as 'Negros' while a fair skin is still equated as being beautiful while a dark skin is still considered to be ugly. The Master actor urged her fans to realize that while one speaks about global racism, it is very important to spot what is happening around one's society which includes the immediate family and the friend circle. The actor wrote that this subtle racism has to stop in our immediate vicinity. She also gave a powerful message which says that it is not the color of one's skin, but instead having a kind and good heart that makes one an ideal person.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.