Mallika Sherawat Posts A Recreation Of An Iconic DDLJ Scene While In Nepal

With the new year right around the corner, celebrities have taken a break from their busy schedules to go to their favourite holiday destinations to celebrate new year's eve with style. Actor Mallika Sherawat is no exception, as she has decided to celebrate her new year's vacation in Nepal. While Mallika has taken a break from the film industry, she is very much active on her social media pages and constantly updates her fans with the latest happening from her life. Mallika's latest post online has now grabbed the attention of many Bollywood fans as she recreates the iconic scene from DDLJ in Nepal.

Also Read | Fans thought Mallika Sherawat was chilling with her son, but it's her nephew she says

Mallika Sherawat recreates the iconic scene from DDLJ during her trip to Nepal

In Mallika Sherawat's latest post, she is running around a field in Nepal. The video she shared was shot in slow motion to pay homage to the scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Kajol runs across a field when she hears Shahrukh Khan strumming his guitar. In her caption, Mallika Sherawat associated her video with the scene in DDLJ, calling the video her own DDLJ moment. She also mentioned how running across the field in Nepal was a lot of fun.

Fans of the actor took to the comments to praise both her looks and her homage to DDLJ. A few fans also requested her to return to Bollywood after watching the video. Check out the video that Mallika Sherawat shared.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat to enter the house? Read details

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat flirts with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the house

Mallika Sherawat is not the only Bollywood celeb who has decided to take a vacation this new year. Switzerland seems to be a hotspot for Indian celebrities this new year's eve, as many popular figures, including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, have decided to spend their vacation in the country. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has decided to spend his new year's eve in the Bahamas alongside his family.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat posts a pic sharing 'tender moment' with Salman Khan, netizens divided

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.