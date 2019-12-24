Mallika Sherawat Posts A Pic Sharing 'tender Moment' With Salman Khan, Netizens Divided

The Bigg Boss 13 house is the churning machine of entertainment and news. As if there wasn't enough of spice in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Bigg Boss welcomed actor Mallika Sherawat to meet the contestants. And ever since then, the actress has been sharing snippets of her time in the house, and today in a surprise to fans and netizens she posted a picture with the host of show and Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and captioned it as 'Tender moments'. However, once the picture surfaced, social media users were left divided. Take a look below-

Mallika Sherawat's 'tender moment' with Salman Khan

Mallika rubbishing the wedding rumors

Earlier this year in June, Mallika Sherawat clarified that she is not married after rumors of her tying the knot with French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans started circulating. She said, "No, no, I am not married. I am very much single. This is what is so heartbreaking because when they talk about fake news, I have first-hand experience of it. In fact, I did give an interview with a paper and said that at that time, I had not been to Paris in eight months. I even showed them my passport to see the immigration stamps which proved that I wasn't there. Why was I targeted, just because I was dating a French guy? That's not fair."

On the professional front

She was seen in ALTBalaji's horror-comedy Booo... Sabki Phategi, directed by Farhad Samji. The actor said she has never been part of an over the top comedy like this and hence had to be careful to not miss comic beats. "It was tough for me because you can't afford to go over the top or underplay. You have to match the mood of the series as well. Comedy isn't an easy genre to do. Making people laugh is very tough. You can look ridiculous if it isn't done right," she added.

The actor says one of the reasons for her to pick the project was also producer Ekta Kapoor. "I relate to her a lot on so many levels -- as a single woman, as a member of Bollywood. It's very patriarchal. I can imagine how difficult it must've been for her to reach where she is today. She always stuck to her ground.

