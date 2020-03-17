Mallika Sherawat Practices Yoga During Self-isolation; Urges Fans To Do The Same

With the global Coronavirus outbreak, people have been asked to isolate themselves until the storm blows over. However, besides minimalizing human contact and practicing social distancing, keeping oneself healthy and taking care of the body is also important. Even Bollywood celebs seemed to have stopped heading outside for their gym and routine workouts. Amidst all these, Mallika Sherawat has shared a picture on her social media where she is practising yoga to ensure she stays fit.

Mallika Sherawat practices yoga at home during self-isolation

Taking to her Instagram account earlier on Tuesday, Mallika Sherawat shared a picture of herself practising yoga at home. She captioned her post, “New challenges call for traditional solutions, there is wisdom in our ancient practices like yoga, meditation & prayer. Let’s address the virus wt wisdom #coronavirus #covid #covid_19 #virus#yoga #yogaeveryday #health#healthfirst. (sic)” According to Mallika, it seems, yoga is one of the exercises that people can still do at home and keep themselves fit and de-stressed.

Mallika Sherawat, on Instagram, has previously shown how she is an avid believer in the power of yoga. There are many Mallika Sherawat's photos and videos where the actor can be seen practising yoga and opting for complex postures. Take a look:

Apparently another Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif has also taken to working out inside her home. Instead of hitting the gym, Katrina works out with her girl gang at home. In a recent Instagram post, she shared pictures from the same and captioned it, “WorkoutatHome…Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can. (sic)”

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have now risen to nearly 130 after fresh cases were reported from several states on Tuesday. The government has advised everyone to isolate themselves to stop the spread of the virus. Schools, colleges and places of activities like malls, gyms, swimming pools and theatres have been shut down to prevent large gatherings. The number of people affected in Maharashtra has increased alarmingly in the past week taking the count to 36 on Tuesday, recorded as the highest in India.

