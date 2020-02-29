After Anushka Sharma, Mallika Sherawat tries deadlifts, but netizens too harsh on actor

The stars of Bollywood are known to shell out fitness goals for their fans. Numerous workout videos of the actors surface on social media and netizens are often left inspired by some of the exercises the stars perform. However, like everything else, the stars are also at the risk of being trolled by netizens when they go wrong.

READ: Anushka Sharma Shells Out Major Fitness Goals In Latest Video, Leaves Internet Surprised

While Anushka Sharma won praises for performing ‘deadlifts’ in the gym recently, that was not the case when Mallika Sherawat did so too in the gym.

Netizens were extremely harsh on the Murder star. Many of them felt that her posture and the way she had held the rod were completely wrong. One joked how the incorrect deadlifts were ‘deadly’ and how she should hire a trainer. Many also poked fun at her outfit, quipping about ‘formal clothes’ and ‘office’ and for leaving her hair open.

READ: Kelly Ripa Shares Husband Mark Consuelos' Workout Video As Fans Go Gaga; Watch

As she also captioned the post #SaturdayMotivation, her lack of energy too was pointed out as a netizen joked how she did not look ‘motivated’ at all.

READ: Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Workout Routine & Diet Plan; Read

Here are the reactions:

This kind of incorrect dead lifts can be literally deadly at times ...😂🙏 trainer lagva lo madam plsss — Vardan Shukla (@VardanShukla1) February 29, 2020

Incorrect Position & movement. Please improve — Navjyot_D (@idnavjyot) February 29, 2020

Yeh Aap se na hu payega! — Sha Faisal Shawood (@sha_shawood) February 29, 2020

likha hai motivation.. aur kahi se bhi karte time motivated lag nahi rhi..😂😂 — Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) February 29, 2020

Nevertheless, many of them hailed her for her effort.

Impressive — Danish Ahmed (@danisha75690794) February 29, 2020

WELDONE..........KEEP IT UP — VIKAS SHARMA (@VIKAS301978) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mallika, who is known for films like Murder, Khwahish, Pyaar, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, The Myth was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji.

READ: Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Gruelling Workout Regime, Jokes About Being 'too Tired'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.