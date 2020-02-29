The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

After Anushka Sharma, Mallika Sherawat Tries Deadlifts, But Netizens Too Harsh On Actor

Bollywood News

After Anushka Sharma, Mallika Sherawat tried deadlifts during her workout. Netizens, however, were too harsh on the actor for incorrect technique and more.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
After Anushka Sharma, Mallika Sherawat tries deadlifts, but netizens too harsh on actor

The stars of Bollywood are known to shell out fitness goals for their fans. Numerous workout videos of the actors surface on social media and netizens are often left inspired by some of the exercises the stars perform. However, like everything else, the stars are also at the risk of being trolled by netizens when they go wrong.   

READ: Anushka Sharma Shells Out Major Fitness Goals In Latest Video, Leaves Internet Surprised

While Anushka Sharma won praises for performing ‘deadlifts’ in the gym recently, that was not the case when Mallika Sherawat did so too in the gym.  

Netizens were extremely harsh on the Murder star. Many of them felt that her posture and the way she had held the rod were completely wrong. One joked how the incorrect deadlifts were ‘deadly’ and how she should hire a trainer. Many also poked fun at her outfit, quipping about ‘formal clothes’ and ‘office’ and for leaving her hair open.  

READ: Kelly Ripa Shares Husband Mark Consuelos' Workout Video As Fans Go Gaga; Watch

As she also captioned the post #SaturdayMotivation, her lack of energy too was pointed out as a netizen joked how she did not look ‘motivated’ at all. 

READ: Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Workout Routine & Diet Plan; Read

Here are the reactions: 

Nevertheless, many of them hailed her for her effort. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mallika, who is known for films like Murder, Khwahish, Pyaar, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, The Myth was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji. 

READ: Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Gruelling Workout Regime, Jokes About Being 'too Tired'

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE