Mallika Sherawat 'feels Lazy' In Bed; Shares Glimpses From Kolkata Trip

On February 6, Mallika Sherawat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen lying on a bed. As part of her caption, she informed her fans and followers that she is ‘feeling lazy’ and doesn’t want to get out of bed. The actor is currently in Kolkata and has been sharing snippets with her fans and followers. Take a look at her latest IG post.

Mallika Sherawat shares snippets from her Kolkata trip

In the pictures, Mallika can be seen lying on her bed and posing for the camera. She wore a red embroidered outfit, a pair of silver earrings and a minimal diamond ring. She kohled up her eyes and wore a matte nude coloured lipstick. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves and she kept them open. Mallika flaunted her faded smile while posing for the camera. The place tagged in the post is Kolkata. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Feeling lazzzzy, don’t wanna get out of the bed” with a yawning face and snail emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped lovely comments. A fan commented, “Extremely gorgeous” and dropped several red hearts. Another fan wrote, “Beautiful” with a red heart. A user commented, “Superb. Shoot Mam” with a red heart and a fire emoticon. Another user commented, “Awesome @mallikasherawat” with hearts. A netizen commented, “You are very beautiful”.

Mallika Sherawat's photos

Mallika Sherawat, who is an active Instagram user, often treats her fans and followers with snippets from her daily routine. She recently shared another series of pictures from her trip to Kolkata. She can be seen wearing a studded zipper jacket and minimal makeup. She kept her natural hair loose and flaunted her faded smile while posing for the camera. The second and third pictures were candid clicks where she can be seen flaunting her bright smile. Mallika captioned the post as, “Happy moments” with a smiling face with sunglasses emoticon.

Several of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Looking stunning” with a red heart. Another one simply called her ‘beautiful’ with shining star emotion. A user commented, “Looking gorgeous” with a '100 per cent' and a fire emoticon. Another user complimenting her smile wrote, “Cute smile” with a shining star emoticon.

Image Source: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

