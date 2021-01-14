As Mallika Sherawat Visited Kerala, Here Are Some Of The Most Stunning Pics From Her Trip

Mallika Sherawat has been giving her fans some major travel goals with her latest visit to Kerala. The actor spent a couple of days in the south and seemed to have a blissful time while she was there. Thus, we take a look at some of the most memorable moments from her trip that she shared on social media while vacationing in Kerala.

Mallika Sherawat's photos from her Kerala vacation

The first post

It was during the Christmas week that Mallika Sherawat made her way to Kerala. The actor posted the first picture of herself on December 25 and revealed that she is enjoying herself being far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. She added that she is out there spending a quiet Christmas at a wellness resort in Kerala. In the pictures, she can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair while drinking her beverage from a coconut.

Her Chill pose

The next picture by the actor saw her in a beautiful blue dress. The green background filled with trees and the actor wearing a contrasting colour made up for an amazing picture. She captioned the picture mentioning that she is feeling happy. Mallika Sherawat shared a set of three pictures in which she posed beside a column. The actor posed joyfully and thus her fans too loved watching the picture series shared by her.

The Beach

Mallika Sherawat finally made her way to the beach in no time as she was seen posing on top of a small hill that overlooked the sea. The actor can be seen posing in a bright coloured dress with sunglasses. The blue waters behind her complimented the image which was loved by the fans of the actor. She uploaded three images in the post, in which she appears to be having a really good time while she was at the beach.

A calm picture

Another picture from her trip saw Mallika Sherawat overlooking the beach in quite a dramatic fashion. The actor can be seen gazing at the beach in front of her while she stood upon a long stretch of green grass. The trees and the rocks around her made for an amazing picture. Captioning the image, Mallika Sherawat wrote that she is away from the maddening crowd.

