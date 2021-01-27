Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Back In Yellow Bikini, Wants 'beach And Sun-kissed Sand'

On January 27, 2021, Mallika Sherawat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a relaxing throwback picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini and flaunting her back. Going by her caption, it seems that the actor was missing her vacation where she enjoyed the beach and the sun-kissed sand. The picture that can be found below sees the actor having some quality ‘me time’ while she is seemingly vacationing. Take a look at her latest post.

Mallika Sherawat's photos from her vacay

In the picture, Mallika can be seen wearing a halter neck yellow bikini. She kept her curly hair loose and flaunted her back while posing for the camera. She can be seen seated on a rocky stair-like area enjoying the serene beauty. While sharing the throwback picture, the Murder fame wrote, “Take me back to the beach, to the sun-kissed sand” with a wave and tree emoticon.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans were quick to like it and flooded the comments section complimenting her toned body. A fan commented, “Looking hot” with several fire emoticons. A user simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a red heart. Another one commented, “The most stunning pictures on Internet today ‘#mallikasherawatmagic’” with several fire emoticons.

Mallika Sherawat's hot pics

The recent picture is an addition to the library of Mallika’s pictures of her vacation, however, the details of the same are yet to be revealed. The actor is an active Instagram user and has been treating her fans with snippets from her vacay. The actor can be seen posing in various ways against the backdrop of her vacay spot.

On January 24, 2021, Mallika shared a pair of other relaxing pictures where she can be seen flaunting her faded smile. She wore no makeup and kept her natural hair loose. Mallika draped sky-blue and light-pink coloured clothes on her body and posed confidently looking at the camera. In her caption, she wrote, “Enjoy the little things”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Image Source: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

