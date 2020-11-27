Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Glam Look Leaving Fans Swooning

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has been off-screen for a while now. But, the actress never fails to give fans some serious style goals. Mallika is very active on social media and treats her fans with her posts almost every day. Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram, flaunting her white lacy lingerie.

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post -

In her caption, she wrote that with her, glamour never took a day off. She also added hashtags in her post such as #wednesdayglam #glamlook #blackandwhite and others. Fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Mallika Sherawat often shares her pictures wearing lingerie on her Instagram. Some time ago, Mallika shared another picture of herself excelling the bikini look. In her post, she was seen lazing on the bed in a white bikini. She paired her look with minimal makeup and her hair parted to one side. She captioned the post saying that she was 99 per cent of an angel but 1 per cent of a devil.

Other than these pictures, the actress also knows how to stand out in traditional wear. Recently, she shared a picture of herself wearing a saree on her Instagram. She paired the Indian look with some jewellery and a bindi. She captioned the post by writing that a saree never tells one to fit in but makes one stand out.

Mallika is known for her films like Khwahish and Murder. She has established herself a symbol of attractiveness and as one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She appeared in a romantic comedy film, Pyaar Ke Side Effects. She has appeared in successful movies like Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She has also appeared in Hollywood movies such as Hisss and Politics of Love.

Before making her debut in films, Sherawat was seen in television commercials with Amitabh Bachchan for BPL and Shah Rukh Khan for Santro. She also appeared in Maar Dala and Lak Tunoo’s music video. She debuted in movies by playing a small role in the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. Sherawat will soon be seen in films such as Police Tiger, Contract and Zeenat.

