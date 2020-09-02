Mallika Sherawat Places Chess Pieces Incorrectly, Fan Says 'they're 2 White Queens'

Mallika Sherawat has been very active on social media lately and has kept netizens updated with her daily life. The actor recently posted a picture in which she looks puzzled as she is playing chess and planning her next move “cautiously”. However, when the picture grabbed attention from her fans, the picture went viral for all the wrong reasons. Mallika was being trolled for having placed the chess pieces on the board in a haphazard manner.

Mallika Sherawat plays chess with wrong pieces

Mallika Sherawat recently became subject to trolls when she posted a picture of herself on social media. In the post, she was seen wearing a bright blue top and a pair of white pants. The actor was, however, looking tense, and she revealed that it was because she was “carefully, cautiously, planning” her next move. Check out the post below.

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram picture:

Netizens react

When the post went up on Mallika Sherawat’s profile, numerous fans pointed out how the actor’s post had so many things wrong in it. Netizens pointed out that the chessboard pieces were not placed correctly, therefore the caption does not work for the post. Several fans commented on the post that they could not understand how she had two pieces of the queen on her side of the board.

Other fans highlighted that not only were the pieces placed wrong, but the first movie shown in the picture was also incorrect too. Many other netizens wrote that the actor must first learn to place the chessboard correctly and then plan her next move. Several other fans wrote that the actor only did it for a photo and the caption was written only to create an impression that she was playing the board game. Check out the comments below.

Read Also | Mallika Sherawat Recalls The Time When She 'had A Blast' On 'Welcome' Sets With Co-stars

Some fans showered the actor with a lot of love. They wrote in comments about how they were fans of the actor. Check out the comments below.

Read Also | Mallika Sherawat Shares Post-workout Pictures, Says 'keep Positive Mindset'

On another note, Mallika Sherawat regularly posts pictures and videos of herself practising yoga and working out. The actor also tries to motivate her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. She also tries to inspire them to work out and eat healthy every day.

Recently, the actor had posted a picture of herself where she was seen in a yoga pose. She captioned the picture as, “Being still in a yoga pose can Improve your focus & keeps your mind from wandering & can even allow certain emotions to come up. I have certainly worked through a few things this way.” Check out the post below.

Read Also | Mallika Sherawat Gives Major "Monday Motivation" With Intense Weight Training Session

Read Also | Mallika Sherawat Spends Sunday Playing Chess, Says 'Cautiously, Planning My Move'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.