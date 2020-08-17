Mallika Sherawat Gives Major "Monday Motivation" With Intense Weight Training Session

Mallika Sherawat is one of the actors who has been dedicated to fitness and health. Over the years, the actor has been actively posting about a lot about her workouts on social media. Recently, the actor finally hit the gym and began her weight training sessions. Due to the lockdown, several gyms had been closed; however, as things normalise, the actor has finally hit the gym and has begun working out with weights. Mallika Sherawat posted her progress on social media along with a few exercises that she did while she was at the gym. The actor managed to deliver an amazing dose of Monday motivation for her fans.

Mallika Sherawat hits the gym for intense workout session

Taking to social media, Mallika Sherawat posted a video of herself working out with weights after a long time. Over the past couple of weeks, the actor had been invested in bodyweight workouts and yoga to keep herself fit amid the lockdown. Now, the actor was finally able to hit the gym and use some proper weight training.

As the video begins, Mallika Sherawat can be seen doing a basic shoulder workout with the weights held in both the hands. Later on, the video advances to showing her doing a variation of another upper body workout. Then finally before the video closes Mallika Sherawat was seen doing some assisted pull-ups. The actor looked focused all through the session and thus fans loved her dedication. As the video played, the entire gym background was visible with a few pieces of equipment placed around. Mallika Sherawat also captioned the image as Monday Motivation.

Thus her fans loved the amazing post and her workout routine. Fans in the comments were amazed at the dedication of the actor and even applauded her for her hard work in the comments section of the post. While many fans marvelled at the actor's workout routine, others praised Mallika Sherawat for her beauty and the way she has maintained herself. The actor closed her caption with a bunch of hashtags revolving around her love for fitness and gym.

