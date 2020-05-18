Mallika Sherawat Reminisces The Good Old Cannes Days After Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Every year, this time around, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is held in the city of France which marks the presence of some of the highly eminent celebrities from across the globe. After missing out on the opportunity of gracing the red carpet of Met Gala this year, a lot of global celebrities missed out on the opportunity of walking the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in their custom made ensembles as well due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, after Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a streak of pictures from her previous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival compiled in a video to reminisce the good old days; Mallika Sherawat too joined the bandwagon.

Mallika Sherawat shares a throwback pic

Earlier, the Desi Girl of Bollywood took the internet by storm as she shared some gorgeous throwback pictures from Cannes, flaunting her love for Haute Couture with her beloved husband and pop sensation Nick Jonas. Now, Mallika Sherawat also joined Chopra as she too shared a stunning throwback photograph from her Cannes outing in 2015. Sherawat graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a metallic blue gown with a plunging neckline by ace designer Georges Hobeika and a dramatic train, paired with a mid-parted cascading curls hairdo.

Along with sharing the photograph, Mallika Sherawat captioned the post writing, "Cannes film festival was scheduled to begin this week...here’s a pic in the memory of Cannes..wearing @georgeshobeika #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannesfrance #gown #glamorous #redcarpet #tb #tbt #throwback"

Usually, the Cannes Film Festival is hosted in May every year. However, this time around, Cannes 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. The organizers in a statement also set the record straight about the chances of the film festival not being held this year as they stated that it is undeniably difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year.

In other news, Mallika Sherawat has been away from the Hindi Film Industry for quite some time now. However, Sherawat reportedly has multiple upcoming Bollywood films in her kitty. She was last seen in a web series alongside an ensemble cast in Ekta Kapoor's Booo Sabki Phategi.

