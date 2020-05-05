Mallika Sherawat Documents Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops In Mumbai As She Drives Around

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat gave her fans a glimpse of the lack of social distancing in some parts of Maharashtra. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a nationwide lockdown was declared by the government. However, recently the Maharashtra government has allowed standalone shops and liquor shops to reopen. There have been queues outside liquor shops in Mumbai as people are waiting to stock their liquor cabinets.

Mallika Sherawat’s videos

Murder actor Mallika Sherawat stepped out of her house and was seen driving around Mumbai along with her friend. She recorded people standing in queues outside the liquor shops in Mumbai. She panned her camera to show just how long the line outside the liquor shop is. Mallika Sherawat then pans the camera to herself as she smiles at the camera and then to her friend.

In another video shared by the actor, Mallika Sherawat is seen questioning if people are actually following rules of social distancing. Mallika Sherawat shared a video wherein the people are seen gathered near a shop on a footpath. Mallika Sherawat captioned the post with a simple, ‘Social distancing? @sahanashetty3 #coronavirus #covid #covid19 #lockdown #lockdown2020 #socialdistancing #masks #crowd’ [sic]

The lockdown was first announced on March 24, 2020. In the first phase of the lockdown, it was announced that a nationwide lockdown will be exercised due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020. The lockdown was for 21 days, which was then extended from April 15, 2020, to May 3, 2020. This was the second phase of the lockdown. The third phase of the lockdown was announced recently, from May 4, 2020, to May 17, 2020.

