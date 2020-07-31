Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her No-makeup Look In Latest Post

Mallika Sherawat is one celeb who never fails to entice her fans with her social media activities. From stunning photoshoots to her daily lockdown routines, the actor is sharing it all with her fans. Recently, the actor wowed her fans by sharing a beautiful picture of hers wherein she can be seen sans makeup.

Mallika Sherawat shares her no-makeup look

The picture has the actor posing against the backdrop of a picturesque location. The Murder actor can be seen sporting a sheer red attire from Blumarine. The lovely attire is perfectly complimenting her slender frame. She can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair in the picture too. Mallika can be seen flashing her radiant smile in the picture.

Given the glamorous avatar of the actor in most of her movies and public appearances, she is truly looking like a breath of fresh air in this natural look. One can also see her flawless skin in the picture as she chooses to ditch the makeup. The Welcome actor's caption for the picture also suggested that she is truly basking in her 'no makeup' look. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Mallika Sherawat's fitness video

Not only this but Mallika has also lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos of various kinds. The actor recently shared details about her favorite yoga pose and how she uses it to her benefit by simultaneously making it a cardio exercise.

In the video, she can be seen dressed in a lemon yellow tank top along with a pair of black yoga pants. The Hisss actor was carrying out a workout routine at home where she can be seen doing the Urdhva Dhanurasana where a human bridge is made with only hands and feet lying flat on the yoga mat.

This routine not only stretches the body muscles but also enables one to obtain stability and flexibility. The actor can also be seen pushing herself harder in order to reach her required fitness goal. In the caption for the post, actor Mallika Sherawat has written about Urdhva Dhanurasana, which is also called as yoga backbends. Mallika has mentioned that this is one of her favorite yoga poses. The Myth actor has mentioned that she has been doing them at a particular pace to also get some cardio benefits. Have a look at the video posted on Mallika’s Instagram here.

