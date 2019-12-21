Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat Flirts With Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz In The House

The Bigg Boss 13 house is the churning machine of entertainment and news. As if there wasn't enough of spice in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Bigg Boss welcomed actor Mallika Sherawat to meet the contestants. The actor will be entering the house on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to be aired on December 21.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Slammed For Making Derogatory Remark Against Sidharth's Mother

Here is the promo of Mallika in Bigg Boss

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 20: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Fight Again

The promo video shows Mallika Sherawat entering the Bigg Boss house. She can be seen wearing an emerald green short dress. The contestants get extremely excited to see her. A scene shows Mallika asking everyone to sit down. She also asks Sidharth Shukla if she could sit beside him. Shukla, being his flirtatious self, asked her if she wants to sit on his lap. Mallika teases him back, saying maybe, and then sits on his lap. She then asks where his heart is. Sidharth is ready with a reply saying its right in front of her.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri Says Things Are Going Overboard; Here's Why

Sidharth and Mallika can then be seen dancing hand in hand together. Mallika was also seen dancing with a shirtless Asim Riaz, who is also trying his best to impress her. The video ends with Mahira Sharma squealing in delight as she witnesses the scenes unfold in front of her.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Asim And Rashami’s Fight Has The Twitterati Divided

The promo video is also shared by Mallika Sherawat herself on her Instagram. Sherawat had announced that she will be going to the house though her Twitter account. She also asked her fans if there is something that they want her to say or do. Here is what she tweeted:

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday will see the elimination of another member from the Bigg Boss house. The nominated contestants are Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Asim Riaz. It will be interesting to see who will be leaving the house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Warned About Arhaan Khan Yet Again By Vikas Gupta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.