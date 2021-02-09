Mallika Sherawat Relaxes In Between Her Shoot In Kolkata, Shares Picture

Actor Mallika Sherawat is currently in Kolkatta and has been sharing pictures for her fans from there. On February 9, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself as she was resting in her bed. Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's latest Instagram post.

Mallika Sherawat relaxes on her bed

Mallika Sherawat is currently in Kolkata for a shoot. In the pictures, she is lying on the bed while posing for the camera. Mallika wore blue satin nightwear and flaunted her legs. She accessorized it with a watch, a pair of bangles and a diamond ring. She left her wavy hair open on the bed and relaxed. In her caption, Mallika wrote "Relaxing" and added a butterfly emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Mallika's fans took to her post to comments. Looking at Mallika Sherawat's photos they dropped heart and fire emoticons. Some fans mentioned that the actor looks gorgeous. Fans also said that pictures are beautiful. Take a look at the comments on Mallika Sherawat's Instagram photos.

Image source: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

Mallika shared a picture of herself dressed in a pink dress. The plunged neck bodycon dress fits her perfectly. She bent on to the railing of her balcony while posing for the pictures. Mallika wrote that she is looking at the pink side of her life. She also shared a picture she posed in a blue kaftan. She leaned onto her sofa and looked away from the camera as she posed. Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's photos.

Mallika Sherawat's films

Before entering Bollywood, Mallika appeared in several ads of Santro and BPL. The actor made her debut with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye and played a cameo role of Reena Lamba. However, she bagged her first major role in Murder starring Imraan Hashmi. Since then, the actor is known for her roles in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Thank You and Welcome. She also starred in a Hollywood film named Hisss which featured Irrfan Khan. She starred in Politics of Love where she played an Obama volunteer and coordinator. She was last seen in Booo Sabki Phategi as Haseena the walking ghost.

