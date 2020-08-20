Mallika Sherawat Shares Post-workout Pictures, Says 'keep Positive Mindset'

Actor Mallika Sherawat has been quite active on her social media throughout the quarantine. She has also been sharing pictures and videos to stay in constant touch with her fans. Going by her social media, it is clear that she is a fitness freak and loves working out. The actor recently took to her social media to share a series of pictures with her fans and informed them that she used the time in lockdown to work on herself. Take a look at her post.

Mallika Sherawat shows off her post-workout pictures

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram to share the pictures with her fans. The actor is seen wearing a white printed bikini and is posing with a hat on her face. She wrote in the caption, "I used the time during the lockdown to work on myself, both spiritually & physically. Not to overindulge in food & keep a positive mindset". She further used various fitness hashtags to complete her caption.

The actor earlier took to her social media to share a video from her workout session. She wrote in the caption, "Monday Motivation!". In the video, she is dressed in a pink sports tank and has her hair tied up in a high and messy ponytail. She is seen performing different workout exercises while a song plays in the background.

Apart from working out on gymming machines and lifting weights, Mallika Sherawat is also a yoga enthusiast. She often shares videos of her enjoying yoga sessions as well. She earlier shared a video from one of her yoga sessions and wrote in the caption, "Doing my morning routines that keep me going the entire day..". She further used various fitness-related hashtags to complete her caption.

She earlier took to her social media to share a picture from one of her yoga sessions. In the picture, she is seen dressed in an all-black workout outfit with her hair tied up in a high ponytail. She is seen holding a yoga-pose in the picture. Sherawat wrote in the caption, "Yoga is an important Meeting with Yourself, that the bosses cannot cancel..", and further used various hashtags in it.

