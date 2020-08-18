Shriya Pilgaonkar Corrects A Fan Who Assumed Her Parents Were Born On Same Day

Theatre artist and actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has an active social media account, giving an insight into her daily activities to her fans and followers. Daughter of actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar corrected a fan on twitter, who assumed her parents' birthdays fall on the same day. Check out the Twitter post below:

Shriya Pilgaonkar corrects fan on Twitter

Hello mom 16th Aug and dad 17 th Aug :) — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) August 17, 2020

A fan page on Twitter shared a throwback picture of the Pilgaonkar family and wrote that the two actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar were born on the same day. Later, Shriya Pilgaonkar cleared the misunderstandings and wrote that her mother's birthday falls on August 16 while her father's birthday falls on August 17.

My two favourite days of the year.

Not just because of how much cake we end up eating.ðŸ¤­ðŸ™ƒ



16.08.20 ðŸŽ‚ + 17.08.20 ðŸŽ‚

My Leos ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿

Saying bye to ma’s birthday & hi to papa’s. pic.twitter.com/mPY1B58HSC — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) August 16, 2020

Source: Shriya Pilgaonkar/Twitter

Earlier, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared loving pictures of her family as she celebrated her parents' birthday with them. Along with a collage picture, the actor wrote that August 16 and August 17 were her favourite days of the year, further adding that it was not just because of the amount of cake they end up eating. In the tweet, Shriya Pilgaonkar mentioned her parents and also wished them on her behalf. Many of Shriya Pilgaonkar's fans also joined her in wishing her parents on their birthdays.

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Sachin Pilgaonkar predominantly works in the Marathi film industry but has also appeared in a few Hindi movies and TV shows. The actor is known for his acting stints in films like Geet Gaata Chal, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se and Nadiya Ke Paar. The actor has also successfully directed shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Kadvee Khatti Meethi. Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, on the other hand, is popular for her shows Tu Tu Main Main, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Genda Phool. She is also known for her movies Navri Mile Navryala, Majha Pati Karodpati and Ashi Hi Banwa Banvi which were superhit blockbusters.

