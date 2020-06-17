Mallika Sherawat Reveals Her Favourite Yoga Pose And It Is Not Easy

Bollywood celebrities have been effectively spending their lockdown time by focusing on their health and learning new skills. Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat recently took to Instagram to showcase what she has been up to lately. In the video posted, she could be seen pulling off the Urdhva Dhanurasana which also has cardio benefits when done in a certain manner.

Mallika Sherawat’s cardio idea

Mallika Sherawat has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos of various kind. She recently shared details about her favourite yoga pose and how she uses it to her benefit by simultaneously making it a cardio exercise. She can be seen dressed in a lemon yellow tank top along with a pair of black yoga pants. The actor was carrying out a workout routine at home where she can be seen doing the Urdhva Dhanurasana where a human bridge is made with only hands and feet lying flat on the yoga mat.

This routine stretches the body muscles and also enables one to obtain stability and flexibility. The actor can also be seen pushing herself harder in order to reach her fitness goal. In the caption for the post, actor Mallika Sherawat has written about Urdhva Dhanurasana, which is also known as yoga backbends. She has mentioned that this is one of her favourite yoga poses. The actor has mentioned that she has been doing them at a particular pace to also get some cardio benefits. Have a look at the video posted on Mallika Sherawat’s Instagram here.

Read Mallika Sherawat Shares 'blast From The Past' Picture Leaving Fans Stunned; See Here

Also read Mallika Sherawat Enjoys A Jog At Bandra; Fans Fume As She Is Seen Without Mask

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor also decided to shed some light on the fitness routine that she has been following while she is settled at home amid the lockdown. In the video posted, she can be seen taking a video while she is using a cardio bike. She has also called the session Wednesday cardio in the caption for the post, while also mentioning that the exercise is good for strengthening of leg muscles. Have a look at the video posted on Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram here.

Read Mallika Sherawat Spotted At Marine Drive Taking Selfies With Cops, Hails Mumbai Police

Also read Mallika Sherawat Shares A Throwback Photo From Her School Days, Netizens Go 'wow'

Image Courtesy: Mallika Sherawat Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.