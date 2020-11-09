Mallika Sherawat Shares Throwback Photo With Vice President-elect Of USA Kamala Harris

Did you know that Kamala Harris partied with Mallika Sherawat in 2009? Yes, that's right as a picture of Kamala Harris and Mallika, from an event held eleven years ago, is doing the rounds of the internet after votes confirmed recently that Kamala Harris had been elected as Vice President of the United States.

Vice President-elect of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has created history by being the first female vice president and that too of Indian origin. With Joe Biden being declared to be the 46th President of the USA, the entire country has been rejoicing for all the right reasons. With Indians being elated for Kamala Harris breaking stereotypes, over a decade old picture of Vice President Kamala Harris with Mallika Sherawat has been going viral now.

Recently, on Mallika’s Instagram, she shared a throwback picture with Kamala Harris. In her caption, she wrote that she loved meeting and playing a character inspired by the Vice President-elect of the USA for her Hollywood film Politics Of Love. She also said that The Los Angeles Times gave the film a glowing review.

Have a look at Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post -

Also a 2009 tweet from the actor - where she refers to Harris as the woman who could be US President one day - has now been rediscovered by Twitter users and is going viral online. The actress had met Harris eleven years ago when Kamala Harris was the Junior United States senator of California. Mallika met Kamala for the preparation of her film Politics of Love that was released in 2011. Mallika was seen playing the role of a Democratic campaign worker inspired by Kamala Harris. She had even taken to her Twitter to inform her fans about it.

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

Mallika Sherawat is an Indian actress, who is best known for her appearance in Bollywood films like Khwahish, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome. Kamala Harris is the first Indian American to be elected as the district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator. She will also be the highest-ranking woman in the United States presidential line of succession in history.

