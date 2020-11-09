Kamala Harris' aunt Sarala Gopalan expressed joy, says 'she has achieved what she wanted'

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' maternal aunt Sarala Gopalan said that the Democrat 'achieved what she wanted' while lauding Harris for her victory in the 2020 US Elections. Calling Kamala Harris a 'good child', Dr Sarala Gopalan said that she has seen the US Vice President-elect 'grow up'. This comes just days after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US Elections against the sitting President Donald Trump.

"I am a doctor and I used to work in Chandigarh. Kamala has visited us a number times in Chandigarh and other places. We have always seen her (Kamala Harris) grow up as a good child. She was very good at whatever she did and she has achieved what she wanted to do," said Sarala Gopalan.

Earlier, the Chennai based veteran doctor had expressed her joy over her niece's win while adding that she hopes to attend Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Gopalan said, "How do you think I should feel about her victory. I feel very happy. I was waiting for the announcement till late in the night...I felt tired and had to retire for the night." Dr Sarala Gopalan is the younger sister of Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan.

Biden-Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris is an Indian-American born to mother Shyamala Gopalan, who emigrated to America from India, and father Donald Harris who was a British Jamaica-born professor of economics at Stanford University. Her full name is Kamala Devi Harris. She has a sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, who is an American lawyer, public policy advocate and a television commentator. As a child, Harris went to a black Baptist church as well as a Hindu temple. Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan was the daugh of a high-ranking civil servant PV Gopalan and was born in Chennai. Harris's mother later moved to the US for further studies and went on to become a leading cancer researcher and activist. Kamala's maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan was born in Thulasendrapuram which is located about 320 km south of Chennai.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)